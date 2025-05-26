Skip to main content
Roanoke Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

She was last seen on May 24 in the 4800 block of Landford St NW

Paris Unique Pagan (Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is searching for an endangered 12-year-old girl.

Authorities said Paris Unique Pagan was last seen on May 24 in the 4800 block of Lanford St NW, wearing a blue crop top, black pants, and white/blue Jordan shoes, along with a scrunchie in her hair.

She is described as being approximately 5 feet tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

The Roanoke Police have indicated that her age is the primary factor in her endangered status.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

