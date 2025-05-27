Increased spending for public schools highlights proposed Roanoke County budget

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors is set to approve the county’s budget and the budget for Roanoke County Public Schools during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The budget features an increase of more than $3 million in state revenue than originally adopted by the school board, so a revised budget was submitted. Roanoke County is also providing more revenue next school year, providing another boost to the school division’s coffers.

The budget also gives RCPS employees raises, totaling 4.6% for people who receive a step and scale adjustment. Other new spending includes AI software for students and teachers, a student HVAC apprentice and a school counselor position that would support coverage during staff leaves.

Supervisors will also consider Roanoke County’s budget for the next fiscal year. The more than $272 million budget would also provide $3.67 million to schools and more than $5.79 million in pay raises for public safety and other government personnel.

With an expected increase in property tax revenue, County staff are proposing to drop the real estate tax rate from $1.04 per $100 in assessed value to $1.03, returning an estimated $1.3 million to taxpayers. Real estate tax rates in Roanoke County have steadily dropped since the 2019 fiscal year.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed.