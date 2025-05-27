Vinton Police Department investigating robbery Tuesday

VINTON, Va. – The Vinton Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that resulted in a store clerk getting shot on Tuesday.

According to police, the robbery occurred at 400 W. Virginia Avenue and during the course of the robbery, the store clerk was shot. The clerk has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two individuals have been identified in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Vinton PD said that due to the sensitive and evolving nature of this case, no further information will be released at this time.

There is also no additional threat to the community. The Vinton Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to contact Det. Sgt. Bailey at 540-983-0617 ext. 7046