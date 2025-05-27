WATCH: Sakura 9 celebrates reopening after major fire

ROANOKE, Va. – A local business is making a comeback in a big way.

Sakura Japanese Steak House has reopened one of its locations after a major fire nearly a year and a half ago.

The fire happened in November 2023 at their Roanoke location on Williamson Road, causing more than $250,000 in damages.

Since then, the community has shown strong support, helping out until the restaurant was able to reopen its doors on May 9 — a moment many were excited about.

The business currently employs more than 10 people and features a menu that blends meat, poultry, and seafood.