ROANOKE, Va. – Famed comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be performing at the Berglund Center in Roanoke this September!

While Seinfeld has a long filmography and a history of standup, chances are you know him from his titular show, Seinfeld. Now, his newest standup tour sees him coming to Roanoke on September 20, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets when they go on sale here.