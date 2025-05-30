New postmaster sworn in to represent Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – LaRue Dickerson has officially taken on the role of postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Roanoke City and Roanoke County. A native of Roanoke, Dickerson’s career began as a city carrier assistant. He has since progressed through various leadership roles, including supervisor, which he credits for preparing him for this latest responsibility.

“This is the ultimate personal goal as far as my profession and being able to oversee and manage the city that I grew up in, the city that raised me, and I’m proud I can represent the city in a positive and meaningful way,” Dickerson said.

In his new position, Dickerson will oversee five different post offices.