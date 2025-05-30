Whole Health Consortium discusses rural health

Hundreds gathered in Southwest Virginia recently to address pressing health concerns in the region.

The Whole Health Consortium hosted a symposium attended by more than 250 people. Researchers and community members discussed strategies for improving rural health, covering topics such as mental health, social determinants of health, and the importance of incorporating community voices to identify local needs.

“All of us want to live in a healthier community. We want better health for ourselves and for our families,” a speaker said during the event. “And the Whole Health Consortium is a place where people can come together to solve these very deep issues of how do you deal with poor health or how do you get access to better health.”

Organizers encouraged communities to share their experiences and ideas for improving local healthcare.