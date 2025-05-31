Man hospitalized after single-vehicle crash involving Clover Volunteer Fire Truck, VSP investigating

HALIFAX CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police said it was investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Clover Volunteer Fire Truck, which left a man hospitalized Friday.

According to VSP, the crash occurred at approximately 3:19 p.m. on Newbill School Road in Halifax County. Authorities say the truck went off of the left side of the road, overcorrected and overturned off the right side of the road. The tank then became detached from the truck.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was flown to a hospital. VSP said that the fire truck was en route to a call when the crash occurred. VSP has not released the name of driver or the extent of his injuries at this time.