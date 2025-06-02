69-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Bedford County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bedford County.

The incident occurred on Saturday shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Route 43, about three miles east of Sheep Creek Road.

69-year-old Robert Ira Horenberg, of Potomac, Maryland, was riding east on a 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide when he veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a stump, according to authorities. State police reported that he was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.