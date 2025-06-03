From Fire to Future: Noke Van Co. back at work

Just two months after a devastating fire reduced their business to rubble, Noke Van Co. is officially back open and building again.

ROANOKE, Va. – Just two months after a devastating fire reduced their business to rubble, Noke Van Co. is officially back open and building again.

The April 4 blaze destroyed their southeast Roanoke shop, taking with it more than 18 vans, including Chris’s Coffee and Custard’s food truck, and over $4 million in tools and equipment. But thanks to community support, grit, and a team that refused to give up, the company has found new ground to stand on — literally.

Noke Van Co. has moved into a new building in the same industrial park, now operating under a temporary certificate of occupancy while they get back to what they do best: building custom vans and dreaming big. Coming up — hear from the team at Noke Van Co. as they officially reopen just weeks after a fire destroyed everything. From the ashes of their old shop to the fresh walls of their new one, how they’re rebuilding vans — and hope.