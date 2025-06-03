Join Mill Mountain Zoo’s sloth naming contest

On May 21, Mill Mountain Zoo shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of Bali, a beloved snow leopard. The zoo expressed gratitude for the kind words, memories and support from the community, stating that Bali touched countless hearts and will always hold a special place in their story.

In honor of Bali’s memory, the zoo will soon offer photos of him, courtesy of Francois Photography, for purchase in their gift shop. Proceeds from these sales will support the continued care of the zoo’s animals.

Recommended Videos

As the zoo remembers Bali, it is also excited to announce the arrival of a new member to the Mill Mountain Zoo family: a sweet, slow-moving sloth! To celebrate this new addition, the zoo is launching a Sloth Naming Contest, inviting the community to participate.

Participants can submit their most creative, fun, or meaningful name ideas for the sloth. The deadline for submissions is June 7, public voting will take place June 10-19 and the winning name will be announced on June 21 during Dr. Zoolittle Day.

For more information and to enter the contest, visit www.mmzoo.org/slothcontest.