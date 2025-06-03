WATCH: Roanoke County hosts Torch Run to raise money for Special Olympics

RONAOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County hosted its Torch Run today, raising funds and support for Special Olympics Virginia.

Law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth run, walk and bike about 2,000 miles over eight days. The money raised helps send local athletes to the games in Richmond. Officers say it’s also a great way to connect with the community.

“It gives us a good opportunity to get out in the public and show our support for the athletes,” said Deputy Young of the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was fun and cool to lead all the police officers and everyone who works for the police,” said participant Landen Fisher.

Multiple local departments are participating in Torch Runs Tuesday and Wednesday.