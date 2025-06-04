Tips and advice regarding how to beat the June heat while staying outdoors

ROANOKE, Va. – As the calendar flips to the month of June, more and more people will want to head outside to do fun outdoor activities.

However, with the temperature going up, it brings the potential of heat-related concerns such as sunburn, exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dr. Robert Johnson is a family nurse practitioner with LewisGale Physicians and says that, when it comes to the heat, there are specific groups of people who are most at risk.

“We really look for tender populations like the elderly. A lot of times, they feel like they can get out there and just kind of do it all, so we just tell them to be more cautious,” Dr. Johnson said. “Also young kids, young kids don’t know when to stop either.”

There are some warning signs to detect a heat stroke before it happens.

“You feel like you’re in the movies. You feel like it’s not real or you feel like you’re in a dream,” Dr. Johnson said. “If you get any of those feelings, that’s usually a warning sign.”

Knowing how much energy to exert is key when it comes to staying on your feet, especially when working out or running outdoors.

“Your exertion should be conversational,” Pat Bateman, a training coordinator of Fleet Feet Roanoke, said. “You should always be able to have a conversation when you run. If you’re not able to converse and talk to someone next to you, then you’re probably overexerting.”

Knowing how and when to exert yourself is one thing. Knowing your limitations is another, especially with pre-existing medical conditions.

“Making sure you set a timer, know your limitation,” Dr. Johnson said. Every 15 minutes if you’re somebody that has asthma or breathing issues, or if you’re young and elderly."

Sunburn is real as well, so protecting the skin can be just as important as sitting in the shade.

“Sunscreens what you’re going to want to wear. SPF 30 or higher is what we recommend,” Dr. Johnson said. If you have sensitive skin or for young children, [I recommend} something mineral-based or something with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.”

Most importantly: always stay hydrated.

“Some people are more of a camel, others a little more of a sheep so it just depends on how much water you need,” Bateman said. “But you definitely need it to make the equation work.”