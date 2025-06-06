Wythe County completes Reed Creek Blueway project giving another public access to the creek

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County has completed the Reed Creek Blueway project, a major outdoor recreation initiative funded by a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation’s Preservation Trust Fund program.

The project includes two new free public access points: Kents Lane Portage Park and Millers Creek Portage Park. These parks provide safe entry to Reed Creek, promoting outdoor recreation, protecting wildlife, and supporting water quality.

Recommended Videos

Kents Lane Portage Park, located in Wytheville, and Millers Creek Portage Park in Max Meadows both feature public access points to the creek, parking, trash receptacles, picnic tables, and more, creating a welcoming space for activities like paddling and fishing.

The new access points also prevent trespassing on private property, opening previously hard-to-reach areas of Reed Creek to the community. The Kents Lane location additionally provides a crucial link to the Truss Bridge site, located approximately 4.5 miles upstream, offering an extended paddling option for more experienced paddlers.

To learn more about the Reed Creek Blueway project and see the official ribbon cutting, tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6.,