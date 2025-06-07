Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider

Local News

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office provides free gun locks, educational materials to prevent gun violence

Roanoke City Sheriff's Office Gun Violence Awareness Month. (Copyright 2025 by Roanoke City Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va.Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is working to keep residents safer by advocating for gun safety for the month of June.

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, and the sheriff’s office is providing multiple initiatives to keep everyone safe, such as providing gun locks and educational materials on gun safety to keep homes safe. They hope these efforts can raise awareness and make the community safer.

Recommended Videos

The sheriff’s office has also asked that you wear orange from June 6 to June 8 in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS