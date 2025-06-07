Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office provides free gun locks, educational materials to prevent gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is working to keep residents safer by advocating for gun safety for the month of June.

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, and the sheriff’s office is providing multiple initiatives to keep everyone safe, such as providing gun locks and educational materials on gun safety to keep homes safe. They hope these efforts can raise awareness and make the community safer.

The sheriff’s office has also asked that you wear orange from June 6 to June 8 in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.