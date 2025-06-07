WSLS Shred draws crowds to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – One vehicle at a time, three bags at a time, people disposed of documents at Saturday’s WSLS Shred event at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

“It’s an easy place to get to, you can take all your papers at one time and you can get it done. It doesn’t get any easier,” said Les Miller, who stopped by the event.

People lined up early to be ready once the gates opened. The wait in line was a small price to pay for people who’ve had their identity stolen and those who want to avoid it.

“It’s free for one thing and I wanted to get rid of them,” said Ruth Dudley. “It’s so much scams out here and I didn’t want my identity stolen.”

Our team, along with folks from Member One and Commonwealth Document Management, helped people get rid of all kinds of clutter, including old files, tax returns, and confidential documents.

“We have a lot of stuff we got together, that’s been around the house that’s we’re trying to get rid of,” said Eric Penn, who attended the event.

The cost of identity theft is staggering: Americans lost $47 billion to identity fraud and scams last year alone, according to AARP.

WSLS 10 and our partners were proud to do our part to keep many people from being the next victim.