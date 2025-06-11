Botetourt County Fire and EMS Host Girl’s Fire Camp 2025

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – On Saturday, June 7, the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS held its fourth annual Girls’ Fire Camp at Lord Botetourt High School. This year, 50 participants ranging from rising first graders to rising high school seniors, had the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a fire and EMS professional.

The day camp was established in 2022 as part of a grant awarded to the department by the International Association of Fire Chiefs, aimed at diversifying a traditionally male workforce. Earlier that year, the department lost longtime Captain Gracey Humbert to occupationally presumptive breast cancer. Prior to her passing, department leadership informed her that the camp would be hosted in her honor.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Botetourt Fire & EMS to engage with the young ladies of our community and educate them about potential opportunities for their futures. It is great to see so many local people rally around this youth-centric event each year. I would like to thank fire and EMS for this innovative project as well! Your commitment demonstrates your care for our community,” said Amy White, chair of the Board of Supervisors.

The camp is filled with activities that expose young girls to experiences encountered by fire and EMS professionals. Participants engage in live-fire and vehicle extrication hands-on demonstrations, as well as educational programs like Stop the Bleed and CPR. Each girl concludes the day with an empowerment session led by one of the department’s firefighter wives, who is a local guidance counselor. This camp aims to be both educational and inspirational, planting the seeds for young ladies exploring their future careers. It is one of the department’s most prominent recruitment and outreach events throughout the year.

“Each year, I feel so inspired by the girls that attend our camp with so much energy and willingness to learn. I believe the relationships we build during Girls’ Fire Camp will lay the foundation for future leaders, especially in the fire service,” said Recruitment and Retention Specialist Taylor Lunsford.