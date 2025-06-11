Giles County launches summer meals delivery program to combat hunger

GILES COUNTY, Va. – With kids home for the summer, many households face the challenge of providing enough food. However, people with the Giles County Public Schools are stepping up to ensure families are secure by kicking off their summer meals delivery program.

“We don’t have starving children here in Giles County, but we have hungry children,” said Christy Lawson, who helps organize the program.

Recommended Videos

On Wednesday morning, dozens of volunteers gathered at Narrows Elementary-Middle School to pack and load over 650 meal bags for children at home during the summer.

“All we did was ask for help and people came out of the woodworks,” Lawson noted. The program will deliver meals five days a week throughout the summer, providing ten days’ worth of breakfast and lunch for each child. They expect to exceed 700 meal bags for the next delivery in two weeks.

Different from surrounding areas, Giles County delivers the meals, allowing them to reach even more families than before. Since switching to this delivery model in 2020, the program has seen significant growth, averaging 650 meals compared to 200-300 previously.

Inside the meal bags, students receive a variety of fruits, vegetables, main entrees, and milk.

For more information on the summer meals delivery program and hear from volunteers, tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6.