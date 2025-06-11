Henry Co. Volunteer Fire Departments to charge for services

HENERY CO., Va. – Henry County volunteer fire departments will begin charging insurance companies for emergency response services, implementing a new revenue stream to support their operations.

The measure allows departments to bill insurance providers for various emergency responses, with rates ranging from $711 per hour per truck for standard fire calls to $8,400 for the most expensive hazardous materials incidents.

“This is just another revenue stream for Henry County Volunteer Fire Departments in lieu of taxes,” said Matt Tatum, Director of Henry County Public Safety. He added that fundraisers will still be a big part of their budget.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

According to Tatum, the initiative is expected to generate approximately $5,000 annually per department. “Which is not a large sum of money for these departments with the operating budgets they have,” he explained.

The billing structure, detailed in a memo from Tatum to supervisors, includes:

Regular fire responses: $711 per hour per truck

Hazardous materials incidents: $999-$8,400

Wilderness-related rescues: $583 + $70 an hour

Rising inflation has significantly impacted fire department operations, particularly equipment costs. Some fire trucks can now cost over two million dollars. Firefighter equipment is a big expense too.

“The minimum equipment a firefighter wears are well over three thousand dollars,” Tatum noted.

Tatum emphasized that the policy specifically targets insurance companies, not residents. Those without insurance would not be billed.

“We’re not going to bill individuals. If the insurance only partially pays, then the citizen will not be responsible for the balance. We’ll just write it off,” he said.

Local residents appear to understand the necessity of the new measure. “If ask for donation and you don’t get it, then you have to go to the last alternative,” said Jeff Perkins, a Henry County resident.

To become a Henry County volunteer firefighter, click here.