Washington Park Pool temporarily closed

ROANOKE, Va. – PLAY Roanoke announced on Friday that the Washington Park Pool is temporarily closed, and could possibly remain closed through the weekend.

Authorities said that the closure has been placed in order to “conduct a full safety assessment and necessary maintenance following recent after-hours activity at the facility." They also said the pool will be fully drained and refilled, which can be time-consuming. They are also enhancing the facility’s security.

In the meantime, PLAY Roanoke has encouraged locals to visit the Fallon Park Pool, which opens on Saturday, June 14.