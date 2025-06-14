Hot and rainy week ahead

Temperatures today will be in the mid-80s throughout the region with showers and storms on and off throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures in the 80s will continue for the next few days, along with the chance for rainfall staying pretty consistent, given the fact that we are in an extremely unsettled weather pattern

We could see some issues with flooding given the amount of rainfall we are expected to receive, with the greatest flood risks happening in bodies of water and areas with poor drainage

Temperatures will quickly skyrocket back into the 90s around the middle of the week, giving way to a long-term trend of warmer-than-average temperatures. The rain should subside by Friday, leading to some sunny skies.