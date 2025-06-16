Man dead after motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

A man is dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred on Blue Ridge Parkway on June 1, Blue Ridge Parkway External Affairs Office said.

Authorities said that on June 1, a motorcycle was traveling near Milepost 162 around noon, when the vehicle hit a deer that was crossing the rider’s lane of traffic. The rider, who was identified as 60-year-old Edward Zigata, was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.

Recommended Videos

National Park Service law enforcement and Floyd County Fire and EMS arrived and took Zigata to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries on June 14.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.