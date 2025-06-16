Runways reopen at Roanoke Airport

ROANOKE, Va. – Update:

Runways are now open at Ronaoke Airport, repairs are underway.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport announced Monday that due to recent rains a washed-out area was identified next to Runway 6-24.

According to officials, the airport closed the runway temporarily in the morning before reopening it. The runway is temporarily closed to accommodate heavy equipment, and repairs are underway.

Once the equipment is removed, the runway will be reopened while repairs continue. Runway 16-34 has remained open throughout.