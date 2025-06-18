Lynchburg’s own wins largest Pokémon trading card tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg native is making a name for himself on the global stage — through strategy, smarts, and a deck of Pokémon cards.

It was the biggest Pokémon trading card game tournament in history — more than 4,000 players packed into a convention center in New Orleans, shuffling decks and chasing glory.

And when the dust settled, Isaiah Bradner was the last trainer standing.

“I still can’t really believe it. There’s a part of me that can’t really believe it,” Bradner said.

Isaiah started playing Pokémon at just 11 years old.

“I went over to my friend Luke’s house and he taught me how to play, and I immediately thought it was awesome,” he recalled.

Like many parents, Isaiah’s mom and dad were skeptical at first, thinking Pokémon was just another passing hobby. But that changed quickly.

“When he first asked for the cards, my wife and I were like no, they’re just gonna sit around. And then we found it was a game that involves mental competition, math, memory, research. We were like, Isaiah, get those cards, that’s you,” said Matt Bradner, Isaiah’s dad.

Now, at 21, the game has taken him across the globe.

“Honolulu last year, it was in Yokohama, Japan, and in London, England, three years ago, so we were able to travel to those places,” he said.

A former valedictorian at E.C. Glass High School and now a rising senior at Dartmouth College, Isaiah plans to become a lawyer — but right now, he’s loving the thrill of elite competition.

“I’m a very competitive person, so having something that’s always at the back of my mind... How can I solve this metagame? What deck can I play? How can I be a better player?” he explained.

And he’s doing exactly that. He walked away from the tournament in New Orleans with $25,000, stacks of rare cards, and the iconic Pikachu Championship Trophy.

He also punched his ticket to the Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim this August — his seventh time competing at the global level. And if history is any clue, we wouldn’t bet against him. As he prepares for the World Championships, Bradner is likely to refine his deck and strategies, drawing from his experiences in previous tournaments. His dedication to both his studies and the game exemplifies his commitment to excellence, whether in the classroom or on the competition floor.