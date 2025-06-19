Virginia Tech Police release statement following death of Caleb Taylor

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Police released a statement on Thursday following the death of VT Security Center Representative Caleb Taylor, who passed away on June 13. You can see the statement below:

“It’s hard to find the right words following the sudden death of our brother and VT Security Center Representative, Caleb Taylor. Our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family and loved ones at this time. The Virginia Tech Police Department is thankful for the community’s support and their celebration of Caleb’s life. A dedicated Hokie who helped many in our community and was known for his infectious laugh, Caleb will be missed. Rest easy, Caleb. We wish you peace." Virginia Tech Police

A celebration of life is set to be held at 3 p.m. at the Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead on Thursday. The service will be livestreamed here.