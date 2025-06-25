Updating your skincare routine for summer

Between the heat and humidity, this weather can be rough on our skin.

But there are ways to help prevent that.

For starters, do an inventory on your current skincare products.

Not everything may be suitable for summer.

“We know in the summertime a lot of things happen to our skin. We’re exposed to the sun. Some medications can make our skin a little bit more sensitive to the sun. So it’s important for certain things like if you’re using a retinoid, or whether it’s over-the-counter prescription, those can actually thin the top layer of our skin and make us more sensitive to the sun,” explained Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic.

So, what products are best to use in the summer?

Dr. Khetarpal said sunscreen is crucial.

It should be broad spectrum and have an SPF of 30 or higher.

And don’t forget to reapply every two hours, especially if you’re outdoors.

Since you are using sunscreen, she said you typically don’t need moisturizer.

But if you did want to include that in your routine, make sure it’s on the lighter side and only applied once a day.

Aside from that, Dr. Khetarpal recommends washing your face with a gentle cleanser.

When you’re done, you could also apply an antioxidant serum.

“There are a lot of other things in the environment that can affect our skin. Pollution can cause dullness and pigmentation, so that’s where antioxidants can play a role. Those are topically applied vitamin C, vitamin E, ferulic acid. So, if someone wanted to incorporate an antioxidant, they would wash their face in the morning, pat dry, apply the antioxidant serum. There’s many that are over the counter that work,” Dr. Khetarpal said.

She said if you notice your skin isn’t improving with time or starting to get worse, you should consult with a dermatologist.