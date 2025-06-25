WATCH: Give Local NRV supports local nonprofits

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Shining a light on local nonprofits, Give Local NRV is underway right now, raising support for organizations across the New River Valley.

Lindsey Gleason-Reed, assistant director at the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, said the 24-hour initiative first launched in 2014.

Since then, it has raised over $4 million for the community. Organizers say it’s always a joyful day and a way to support the essential work these nonprofits do.

“You’re probably using their services without even knowing it,” Gleason-Reed said. “They’re the backbone of our community, and this event in general, the giving day, can highlight the essential work that they’re doing.”

