Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH: Give Local NRV supports local nonprofits

Jack Doherty , 10 News

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Shining a light on local nonprofits, Give Local NRV is underway right now, raising support for organizations across the New River Valley.

Lindsey Gleason-Reed, assistant director at the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, said the 24-hour initiative first launched in 2014.

Since then, it has raised over $4 million for the community. Organizers say it’s always a joyful day and a way to support the essential work these nonprofits do.

“You’re probably using their services without even knowing it,” Gleason-Reed said. “They’re the backbone of our community, and this event in general, the giving day, can highlight the essential work that they’re doing.”

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

TOP 10 DEALS