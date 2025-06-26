Deadline to file claim in Apple’s $95 million lawsuit settlement approaching

The deadline to cash in on in Apple settlement involving Siri is fast approaching.

The deadline to file a claim in Apple’s $95 million lawsuit settlement is next Wednesday, July 2. In January, Apple agreed to resolve a five-year-old lawsuit alleging that it activated Siri to record conversations without consent.

If you owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device like an Iphone, Ipad or Apple Watch and experienced unintended activation during private conversations between September 2014 and December 2024 you may be eligible. For more information and where to file a claim, click here.