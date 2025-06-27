Roanoke City Fire crews respond to two separate fires Friday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Fire crews are currently on the scene of two separate fires, Officials tell 10 News.

According to Roanoke Fire and EMS, crews responded to the scene of a working fire on 8th Street in Roanoke and the fire is still active at this time.

8th street fire (courtesy of Darrell Rayfield) (DR2025)

Shortly after, Roanoke City Fire crews responded to a fire around Patrick Henry High School, and that fire is under control; there are no more flames at this time. At this time crews are still at the scene of Patrick Henry High School.

Patrick Henry Fire (WSLS) (WSLS2025)

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

