Roanoke City Fire crews respond to two separate fires Friday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Fire crews are currently on the scene of two separate fires, Officials tell 10 News.
According to Roanoke Fire and EMS, crews responded to the scene of a working fire on 8th Street in Roanoke and the fire is still active at this time.
Shortly after, Roanoke City Fire crews responded to a fire around Patrick Henry High School, and that fire is under control; there are no more flames at this time. At this time crews are still at the scene of Patrick Henry High School.
This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
,