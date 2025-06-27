Washington Commanders’ RFK stadium deal faces potential delay

The Washington Commanders’ return to the nation’s capital could be facing a delay.

The Washington Commanders’ proposal to move from Maryland to their old stomping grounds at the RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. was initially set to be reviewed by the D.C. council for preliminary approval. The deadline of July 15 was set to ensure that the team could move forward toward opening a stadium in D.C. by the 2030 NFL season.

But on Wednesday, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson announced new legislation that separates much of that deal’s debate and public hearings from the city’s 2026 budget. He explained that they’ll hold a hearing and a separate vote after July 15, raising concerns from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Washington Commanders officials, who want to ensure that the project is kept on track.

“I’m very concerned about it because it’s not in line with our agreement with the team,” Bowser said.

Commanders officials also responded to the announcement, stating: “We are hopeful the Council will continue to work in an expedited way to approve this deal and deliver a significant win for the people of D.C.”

However, Mendelson stated that the council will vote on part of the deal on July 15, and they will work within the Commanders’ 2030 timetable.

“No one should infer from the bill’s introduction that funding in the mayor’s proposed budget for the Washington Commanders football team is in jeopardy,” Mendelson said.