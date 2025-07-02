$67 million awarded to Virginia communities for flood preparedness

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $67 million in grants and loans from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund to help communities across the state prepare for flooding.

“The devastation experienced in Southwest Virginia during Hurricane Helene underscores the importance of preparedness and flood resilience,”said Youngkin. “These awards will equip communities with resources and tools to mitigate the impact of future disasters.”

The fund, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, supports local flood prevention, planning, and capacity-building projects.

“The Youngkin Administration has prioritized investments in resilience throughout its tenure,”said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Stefanie Taillon. “This funding demonstrates a commitment to addressing challenges related to flooding throughout the Commonwealth.”

“Flooding is the most common natural disaster and continues to be a persistent threat across Virginia,” said Chief Resilience Officer Greg Steele. “The Community Flood Preparedness Fund empowers communities to take action to improve their flood resilience and protect lives and property.”

The fifth round of funding was announced in September, with applications due in January. DCR Director Matthew Wells said the awards support both immediate projects and foundational planning. “The Community Flood Preparedness Fund continues to be a cornerstone of Virginia’s resilience framework, and DCR will work with localities to determine how the Fund can best benefit their communities.”

These grants and loans will support over $100 million in flood mitigation projects statewide.

More information and the full list of awarded projects are available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/cfpf.