Bedford Regional Water Authority continues search for leak, urges residents to conserve water

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford Regional Water Authority crews are still searching for an active water leak in and around the Town of Bedford. Despite ongoing efforts, the leak has not yet been found.

Residents are asked to keep an eye out for signs of a leak, such as water shooting up from the ground like a geyser or large bubbling puddles. If you notice anything unusual, call the water authority at 540-586-7679, option 9, to report what you see.

Recent rainfall may make spotting these signs more difficult, so vigilance is important.

Meanwhile, the water authority urges customers to continue conserving water. Recommended steps include:

Taking shorter showers

Adjusting laundry water levels to match load size

Running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads

Avoiding washing dishes by hand

Turning off water while brushing teeth, washing hands, shaving, and rinsing dishes

Delaying car washes until the leak is repaired

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available. The authority thanks residents for their patience and cooperation during this time.