Danville prepares for possible flash flooding from Chantal

The City of Danville is preparing for possible flash flooding from Chantal.

The City of Danville is taking precautionary measures to ensure public safety due to threat of flash flooding from Tropical Depression Chantal.

A Public Works Department crew will be on duty throughout the night to monitor street conditions and close streets as needed, the city said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reports that Chantal could bring four to six inches of rain, with heavy rainfall rates at times that could quickly overwhelm drainage systems and cause flash flooding.

Motorists are urged to use caution, slow down, and remain alert while driving.

Do not attempt to drive around cones, barricades, or other warning signs if streets are closed.