God’s Pit Crew sending aid to flood victims in Texas

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is sending aid and relief to those impacted by the massive amounts of flooding that impacted portions of central Texas over the weekend.

The disaster response team is sending multiple tractor-trailers filled with Blessing Buckets, which are five-gallon buckets filled with non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first aid kits, flashlights, Bibles, and handwritten notes of encouragement. Pallets of bottled drinks, snacks, cleaning supplies and paper goods were also included.

“Our hearts, our prayers are with all of our friends. They are impacted in Texas. Texas goes through a lot. This is not our first time responding out there and this is so devastating. We just want them to know that we are coming. Hope is on the way. Carly Brashears, Director, Media & Public Relations for God’s Pit Crew

Up to fifty volunteers from Danville and across the county will also soon deploy to help with debris removal and cleanup efforts in affected neighborhoods.

If you would like to sponsor a Blessing Bucket, which are $35 each, you can visit God’s Pit Crew’s website here.