CODI Alert issued for missing Roanoke City 11-year-old

ROANOKE, Va. – A CODI alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl on behalf of the Roanoke City Police Department Wednesday.

According to VSP, Harmony is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 ft 110 pounds and was last seen wearing an unknown description of clothing on foot.

Recommended Videos

Harmony was last seen at 5:28 a.m., leaving her residence on King Charles Avenue Southeast in Roanoke City.

She was last seen with her sister, Serenity Nevaeh Barber who is 13 years old. She is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes 5 ft and 110 pounds wearing an unknown description of clothing.

The disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

For further information, contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2211 or visit here.