Graham Media Group and Gray Media launch ‘Together for Texas’ to aid flood victims in Texas

Are you wondering how to help survivors and rescue efforts after the deadly floods in Texas? Our parent company, Graham Media Group, along with our sister stations KSAT and KPRC, is partnering with Gray Media on an urgent donation drive for flood victims called “Together for Texas.”

All of the funds raised will go directly to efforts on the ground in flood-affected areas through The Salvation Army. The floods have uprooted families and left many communities struggling to rebuild. The immediate need for assistance is critical. This partnership aims to provide essential supplies, shelter and financial aid.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services teams are actively working in affected communities, providing meals, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care. They continue to call for more support to meet growing needs.

Those wishing to help, can give directly here: https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/campaign/703236/donate or by scanning the QR code.

In response to the devastating Fourth of July floods in Central Texas, KSAT12, KPRC, Graham Media Group, and Gray Media have launched Together for Texas, an emergency donation drive. (KSAT) (KSAT, WSLS 2025; All Rights Reserved.)

All contributions will support local relief and long-term recovery efforts for communities affected by flooding.

For the latest coverage of the Hill Country floods from KSAT, visit: https://www.ksat.com/topic/Hill_Country_Floods/.