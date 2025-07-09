Skip to main content
Investigation underway after shooting in Roanoke Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Wednesday, according to RPD.

According to officials, officers responded to the reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Orange Ave NW at 12:30 p.m.

A woman was located at the scene with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

RPD says that the preliminary investigation has determined the suspect and victim knew each other.

