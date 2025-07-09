VSP troopers, rescue teams respond to multiple water rescues overnight in Halifax County

Virginia State Police troopers and search and rescue teams conducted several water rescues overnight in Halifax County as severe weather continues to sweep through the area, causing multiple road closures and flooding.

On Tuesday, at approximately 11:53 p.m., State Police SRT, State Patrol assets, and Halifax County deputies responded to floodwaters along North Fork Church Road. After arriving at the scene, rescuers found two vehicles stranded in the floodwaters. One driver was able to exit their vehicle and walk to safety, while the second driver had to be rescued by SRT. Fortunately, neither driver was injured.

On Wednesday morning, around 8:20 a.m., crews were called to the 3000 block of Kingwoods Road after a vehicle was caught in floodwaters. Two people were rescued from the roof of the vehicle, with no injuries reported.

The State Police urge drivers to obey VDOT signs, barrels and barricades marking high water.

“Just 12 inches of water can carry away a car,” State Police said. “Turn around, don’t drown.”