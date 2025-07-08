Multiple road closures due to flooding in Halifax County Tuesday

HALIFAX CO., Va. – Multiple roads have been closed in Halifax County due to flooding in the area Tuesday, according to the Halifax Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Videos have been shared from the bridge located at the Hyco River on Huell Matthews Hwy and Denniston Road. According to authorities, several people say it’s the first time they have seen flooding to the extent it is currently under the bridge.

The following roads are closed at this time and the road advisories are as follows:

Route 501 (Huell Matthews Highway) near Route 96 (Virgilina Rd.) due to flooding from the Hyco River

A separate section of Route 96 (Virgilina Rd.) nearby, also due to flooding

Route 58 between Route 119 (Calvary Rd.) and Route 699 (Wilkins Rd.) due to a sinkhole

Take Route 58 East toward Sandy Fork, turn Right onto Route 49. Continue on Route 49 into North Carolina to connect to Route 501 near Roxboro. Further West, Route 58 is closed between Route 119 (Calvary Rd.) and Route 699 (Wilkins Rd.) due to a sinkhole. The detour for this one also goes into North Carolina: Right on Route 119, cross NC state line, left on William Barker Rd., left on Cunningham Rd, continue on Route 699 back to Route 58. These will be long-term closures. VDOT will share details as to when the roads can be reopened once that information becomes available.