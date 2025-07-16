Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested after physically assaulting police officers in Blacksburg, authorities say

It happened after the man was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation for reported alcohol poisoning

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested after allegedly physically assaulting police officers during a medical evaluation for potential alcohol poisoning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Authorities report that on July 9, at about 3 a.m., Blacksburg police responded to a report of alcohol poisoning in the 1400 block of Christine Court and encountered Romo-Bermejo.

He was then transported to a hospital for medical evaluation and then proceeded to threaten medical staff and physically assault police officers, the police department states.

He was consequently arrested for assault on law enforcement and disorderly conduct. He has been transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

