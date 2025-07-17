Bike4Alz coast-to-coast bicycle ride for Alzheimer’s research riders to be in Blacksburg Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Bike4Alz group of 11 riders will be arriving in Blacksburg on Saturday and will spend the next days afterwards making their way through other cities in Virginia before ending their 70 day journey in Virginia Beach, the organization announced Thursday.

Since 2010, the members of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at Western Kentucky University have organized and executed coast to coast charity bike rides every summer in order to benefit Alzheimer’s research.

The group has adopted the name Bike4Alz and each rider in 2025 had to raise $1500 to cover personal and shared group expenes during the 2024-25 school year in order to participate, not including a suitable bicycle.

The organization released the following information about the schedule of events:

Sat 19 July 2:00-3:00pm (approx): Bike4Alz Riders and Support Vehicle arrive at the Virginia Tech Drillfield, Memorial Chapel/Pylons. Local members of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity will be on hand to welcome the WKU FIJIs to Blacksburg. Media is requested to be present to film the arrival and conduct interviews. Bicyclists will be coming down North Main Street from the Food Lion on North Main to the Alumni Mall

Sat 19 July 6:00pm: Group dinner at PK’s Restaurant in Blacksburg (432 N. Main Street).. Members of Town of Blacksburg leadership have been invited to welcome the team to town.

