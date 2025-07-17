Galax firefighters rescue dog frightened by thunderstorm

GALAX, Va. – Recent thunderstorms packed with lightning and thunder have caused distress for pets in the area, including one dog rescued by Galax Fire Department on July 15, which coincided with National Pet Fire Safety Day.

The dog panicked at the sound of thunder and ran into a fence in heavy rain while trying to get back inside its home. Fortunately, the canine was not injured and was safely returned to its family.

Officials urge pet owners to take precautions during storms to keep animals safe. For more tips on animal safety during emergencies, visit the Virginia Department of Fire Programs or the National Fire Protection Association.

Stay safe during stormy weather and remember to protect your pets from thunder-related anxiety.