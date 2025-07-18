Goodwill Industries provides free high school for adults

ROANOKE, Va. – Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has launched its first adult high school program in Virginia at Melrose Plaza, offering residents ages 21 and older a chance to earn their high school diploma while gaining valuable career skills.

The Excel Center, which will open on Aug. 25, is different from a traditional GED program, given that it provides students with free classroom instruction leading to a Virginia high school diploma rather than focusing on test preparation for equivalency exams.

“By increasing your education, by building on your trades and academics. You know, we have internships, externships, so you can explore those interests. So it’s a great opportunity,” said Excel Center School Director Bruce Major.

The new facility features about 11 classrooms, a computer, and a science lab. To eliminate common obstacles that prevent adults from returning to education, the Excel Center provides:

Free on-site childcare

Transportation assistance

ESL services for non-native English speakers

Life coaches acting as social workers and guidance counselors

What makes the Excel Center so special is that students can earn industry certificates in high-demand fields while pursuing their diploma. Some of the certificates they can pursue are: technology, manufacturing, hospitality and healthcare.

“I’m really, really excited because I’ve seen how education can change the lives of folks, especially those folks in this region that have similar demographics,” said Major.

Residents are excited about the new Excel Center.

“A lot of people don’t get a chance to get out and get the resources needed, so this is a great resource coming into the community,” said Carolyn Turner.

Shenna Brown thinks having an adult high school is good for the area.

“A lot of people look at this like a bad area [and say], ‘There’s nothing good here.’ Well, you have to bring something here for it to be good, you know, and to change the bad name into a good name. No other community is gonna do it like this community.”

If you’re interested in taking classes at the Excel Center, click here to learn more.

Classes run Monday through Thursday. At the school, it’s a five-term academic year, and each term is about eight weeks. You are required to complete a minimum of 22 credits. It’s also rolling admission.

The Excel Center is a national model established by Goodwill organizations nationwide. Since its inception in 2010, the program has expanded to almost 50 locations across multiple states, including Maryland, Washington D.C. and Indiana.

The Roanoke location is accepting 50 students for its first cohort, with plans to expand throughout Virginia.