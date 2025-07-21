Roanoke to celebrate 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act at community event

ROANOKE, Va. – The Blue Ridge Independent Living Center and Roanoke officials are set to come together to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Monday morning.

At 11 a.m., a community event will be held at Henrietta Lacks Plaza to acknowledge how this landmark civil rights legislation has played a role in providing equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The Americans with Disabilities Act officially became federal law in 1990 and has had a significant impact on improving accessibility nationwide.

The celebration will feature frozen treats for attendees and special speakers, including Mayor Joe Cobb, Karen Michalski-Karney, and Council Member Vivian Sanchez-Jones.

“The 35th anniversary of the ADA is a reminder that every accessible building, bus, and sidewalk brings us closer to the welcoming and inclusive city we strive to be,” said Mayor Cobb. “Holding this event at Henrietta Lacks Plaza is symbolically significant. Research using Lacks’ ‘immortal’ cells led to tremendous advances in treating conditions protected under the ADA, like sickle cell anemia, cancer, and HIV. Having this celebration in the shadow of her statue honors her legacy.”