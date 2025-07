BLACKSBURG, Va. – Stinky Phil, Virginia Tech’s resident corpse plant, bloomed for the first time in years!

Native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the titan arum plant only blooms once every five to ten years. It’s colloquially referred to as the “corpse plant” due to its strong, pungent odor it produces to attract pollinators. The flower also only lasts two to three days.

Recommended Videos

To see the plant in all its glory, click here.