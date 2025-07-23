Operation Summer Shield: Roanoke Police conducting traffic enforcement checkpoint

ROANOKE, Va. – Attention, drivers! The Roanoke Police Department will be conducting a traffic enforcement checkpoint on Wednesday as part of its Operation Summer Shield.

Roanoke Police said the multi-agency initiative aims to enhance public safety and reduce violent crime throughout Roanoke.

The police department noted that the checkpoint is not related to immigration enforcement, and stated that their priority is on violent crime, traffic safety and community well-being.

“Operation Summer Shield reflects our ongoing commitment to building a safer Roanoke through strategic enforcement and collaborative partnerships,” the Roanoke Police Department said.