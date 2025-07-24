Skip to main content
Roanoke Police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Sunday morning in northwest Roanoke.

Officers responded around 1:18 a.m. July 20 to the 2200 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW after reports of a single-vehicle accident, according to police.

The driver, identified as 59-year-old Reginald Eugene Campbell of Roanoke, was the only occupant and died at the scene.

Preliminary findings show Campbell was driving a westbound Infiniti EX35 when the vehicle left the roadway, striking two Appalachian Electric Power utility poles. The car briefly returned to the road before leaving it again and hitting a tree.

The damage to the utility poles forced the closure of Shenandoah Avenue NW throughout the day.

The Roanoke Police Department said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

