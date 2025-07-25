Busy weekend ahead in Wythe County: 100 Mile Road Market, Heritage Day Festival, and more

It’s gonna be an action-packed weekend in Wythe County for those still looking for plans.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – It’s gonna be an action-packed weekend in Wythe County for those still looking for plans.

The 100 Mile Road Market will kick off in Wythe County on Friday, July 25 and last through the 27th.

The multi-state event stretches all the way from North Carolina, bringing in thousands of travelers and bargain hunters. Local churches and families will set up booths right off the highway, selling everything from homemade goods to antiques.

Some vendors say they’ve been part of the cherished for nearly a decade.

Also happening in Wythe County is its annual Heritage Day Festival in Rural Retreat, featuring country music artist Chris Cagle, along with various vendors, food trucks, and children’s activities. It will be held on Saturday, July 26, starting at noon.

Additionally, on the eastern end of the county, Ivanhoe Fire Department is hosting its 1st Annual Donnie Widner Memorial Fundraising event on Saturday, July 26, from noon to 5 p.m. to benefit the department and local schools.