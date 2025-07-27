Local Verizon stores give away thousands of backpacks to kids in need

Several Verizon Wireless stores across our area had their 13th annual backpack giveaway on Sunday.

Ten different stores owned by Round Room LLC in the Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside areas participated in the giveaway to help ease some of the financial burden that comes with back-to-school season.

“It’s great just because it’s always good to help the community out and people around it. Even though we’re not selling anything today, we’re really not doing anything Verizon, we’re just out here giving back to the community and that’s what it’s all about.” Isaiah Smith, Verizon sales representative

Just 30 minutes after the event started, one store gave away more than 40 backpacks.