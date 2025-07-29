Newport Community Center fundraising for new HVAC system

NEWPORT, Va, – A former school in Giles County has found new life as a community center. Now organizers are planning another transformation.

The Newport Community Action Committee (NCAC) is fundraising for a new HVAC system at the Newport Community Center. The building, which dates to 1933, has heating but no central air conditioning.

They hope to complete the first upgrades before the Newport Agricultural Fair begins Aug. 8. Organizers say it is the oldest event of its kind in Virginia.

“It is our 90th anniversary. It’s a huge, huge community event,” said Allison Smith, a volunteer with NCAC. “We have exhibits all through the school building. We have vendors out in the field. And so … there are a lot of people coming in. It gets quite warm. And it would just be a really nice thing to have in August when it’s very warm.”

Between online and mail-in donations, the center is about halfway to its $10,000 goal.

“There is nowhere like Newport; we do have a lot of pride in our community, and we care about each other,” Smith said.

That is already enough to install air conditioning in the center’s cafeteria, which houses events like bluegrass jams.

The fair runs Aug. 8-9.